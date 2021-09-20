checkAd

Berkshire Grey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today announced it will be presenting at two investor conferences in September:

  • Bank of America Industrial Automation and Software Summit on September 21 at 12:00pm ET.   Berkshire Grey CEO Tom Wagner will participate in a panel discussion entitled “How Corporates are Investing in Supply Chains.”
  • William Blair “What’s Next for Industrials” conference on September 23 at 2:00 pm ET. Berkshire Grey CEO Tom Wagner and CFO Mark Fidler will present an overview of Berkshire Grey followed by a Q&A fireside chat.

For more information, please visit the events page of the Berkshire Grey investor relations website here.

About Berkshire Grey 
Berkshire Grey (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

To learn more about Berkshire Grey, please visit BerkshireGrey.com and follow Berkshire Grey on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts:
Method Communications for Berkshire Grey
berkshiregrey@methodcommunications.com

Sara Buda
VP Investor Relations, Berkshire Grey
ir@berkshiregrey.com





