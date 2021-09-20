According to management accounts for July and August, which are now available, along with a forecast for September, it is estimated that EBITDA from the operations in third quarter 2021 will be considerably higher than results for the same quarter last year.

It is estimated that EBITDA for the third quarter will be in the range of EUR 33.2 to 36.2 million compared to EUR 21.4 million for the same quarter last year. This translates into EBIT in the range of EUR 20.1 million to EUR 23.1 million, given expected depreciation in the third quarter, compared to EBIT of EUR 10.4 million for the same period last year.