checkAd

Blackstone Renewable Energy Project Selected to Support New York’s Transition to Clean Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 19:38  |  39   |   |   

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that its wholly-owned portfolio company Transmission Developers Inc. (TDI), was selected by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), as part of an extensive RFP process, to deliver clean, renewable power to New York City.

Over the past decade, TDI and Hydro-Quebec have worked in partnership to develop Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE), a fully permitted, underground electric transmission line spanning approximately 339 miles between Canada and New York City. The project will deliver 1,250 MW of clean power to New York City. Currently, New York City is estimated to be over 85% reliant on fossil fuel based electricity. CHPE will reduce this reliance significantly, leading to materially decreased carbon emissions in New York City. CHPE is expected to create 1,400 jobs, with a commitment to use union labor, and includes a $40 million new Green Economy Fund that will provide job training for clean energy jobs.

Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone said: “We love being a part of New York City’s move to a cleaner energy future. Our long term capital allows us to invest in sustainable projects and see them through to completion. We’ve backed this innovative project for more than a decade while also committing to nearly $11 billion of energy transition initiatives globally, just in the last three years.”

David Foley, Global Head of Blackstone Energy Partners said: “CHPE is the most recent in a series of significant investments that we have made as part of our strategy to create value through accelerating the energy transition by funding the buildout of critical energy infrastructure and services needed to provide cleaner, more reliable and affordable energy for America.”

Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Director of Blackstone Energy Partners said: “We have spent more than 10 years working closely with communities, labor organizations, environmental stewards and New York municipalities to thoughtfully develop this project and are thrilled to play a critical role in helping New York State achieve its ambitious climate goals.”

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said, “The Champlain Hudson Power Express is a major green infrastructure project that will help transform New York’s power grid and help create good-paying jobs in delivering clean renewable energy from Upstate to New York City. This project will provide significant community and public health benefits to the state’s most underserved communities as part of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and we look forward to working with our Champlain Hudson Power Express partners on its advancement.”

CHPE was selected for contract negotiation as part of the award under New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) Tier 4 renewable energy solicitation issued in January 2021. Once finalized, NYSERDA will submit the negotiated contract for the awarded project to New York’s Public Service Commission for consideration and approval. If the Tier 4 contract is approved, NYSERDA payments will not commence until the project has obtained all required permits and local approvals, is constructed and delivers power to New York City, which is expected to begin in 2025.

About Blackstone
 Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $684 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Blackstone Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Renewable Energy Project Selected to Support New York’s Transition to Clean Energy Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that its wholly-owned portfolio company Transmission Developers Inc. (TDI), was selected by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), as part of an extensive RFP process, to deliver …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.09.21Kissigs Kloogschieterei: Kurze Gedankenspiele über die Schieflage bei China Evergrande, Konjunktursorgen und den Run der Private-Equity-Giganten wie KKR, Apollo Global Management und Blackstone auf Lebensversicherer und deren Float
Michael C. Kissig | Kommentare
17.09.21Blackstone Announces Appointment of Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Founder of Okta, as Senior Advisor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Dynamo Software Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Blackstone Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Blackstone Announces Three New Senior Leaders in Private Credit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21The Duchossois Group Agrees to Sell The Chamberlain Group LLC to Blackstone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Deca Dental Group Announces Strategic Investment From Blackstone Tactical Opportunities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Indizes behaupten sich auf Rekordniveau
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte