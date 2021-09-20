21Shares announces listing of Solana and Polkadot ETPs on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam

Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Shares said, “We are thrilled with the listing of Solana and Polkadot in both EURO and USD on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam, respectively. It is an important milestone in our mission to build simple bridges into the world of crypto and provide investors with access to the leading French and Dutch exchange. We expect to launch more exciting new products and continue with listings later this year.”

Solana (SOL) is a highly functional open-source project that banks on blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to provide decentralized finance (DeFi). Key advantages include proof-of-history consensus, incredibly short processing times, and low gas fees. According to Coinmarketcap.com Solana has a current market capitalization of $42.3 billion and is the seventh largest crypto asset as of September 20, 2021. ASOL ETP provides additional yield through staking rewards by validating transactions on the Solana blockchain.

Polkadot (DOT) serves as a connector of blockchains, allowing otherwise independent blockchains to communicate with each other, share security features, and transfer assets freely amongst themselves. The DOT token is the native token of the Polkadot network. It is designed to participate in governance decisions and act as an electronic payment system. With its market capitalization currently above $31 billion, it is the eighth largest cryptocurrency according to Coinmarketcap.com. ADOT ETP removes barriers to entry for newcomers to the cryptocurrency industry.

As of September 2021, 21Shares manages more than $1.8 billion in 15 cryptocurrency ETPs, including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, Tezos, various crypto baskets, and most recently Cardano.

About 21Shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world.