$1M World Rally Championship Subaru Found in Barn

This world rally championship car was driven by Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz and is unrestored and in untouched condition from when it retired in 1996.

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare 1994 Subaru Prodrive 555 Group A is going up for auction at Lloyds Auctions.

"When we originally saw this car, it was a barn find with an estimated value of $15,000-$20,000. Today it's had a wash and a check of its history, and it may well be worth more than $1 million," said Lee Hames, Chief Operating Officer for Lloyds Auctions.

This vehicle is one of the most important world rally cars in history and was the first car to wear the famous L555REP number plates, celebrating Repsol's sponsorship with Carlos Sainz and Subaru.

The vehicle won 3rd place in 1994 by Sainz at Monte Carlo, where he started in 8th position and drove the car through treacherous snow and ice.

The Subaru is authenticated original by ICAAARS and Possum Bourne Motor Sport (PBMS) and has been in storage with only 3 owners since it was raced and is still fitted with its original 2.0 litre turbocharged engine and six speed manual gearbox.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own such a unique vehicle and we are honoured to pass it on to the new custodians," continued Mr. Hames.

It is going to be a massive month of auctions, also on offer is a 1971 Ford Falcon GTHO Phase 3 finished in Yellow Glo, 1 of 12 ever built, as well as the vehicles from Hollywood film, Mad Max – Fury Road and a rare Holden HSV 1 of 1 build collection.

You can view the 1994 Subaru Prodrive 555 Group A here [https://www.lloydsonline.com.au/LotDetails.aspx?smode=0&aid=25075&lid=3035446] or visit www.lloydsauctions.com.au for more information.

Due to the high interest in this vehicle, all bidders must be pre-registered for their bids to be accepted.

