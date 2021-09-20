checkAd

$1M World Rally Championship Subaru Found in Barn

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 20:00  |  23   |   |   

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare 1994 Subaru Prodrive 555 Group A is going up for auction at Lloyds Auctions.

This world rally championship car was driven by Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz and is unrestored and in untouched condition from when it retired in 1996.

"When we originally saw this car, it was a barn find with an estimated value of $15,000-$20,000. Today it's had a wash and a check of its history, and it may well be worth more than $1 million," said Lee Hames, Chief Operating Officer for Lloyds Auctions.

This vehicle is one of the most important world rally cars in history and was the first car to wear the famous L555REP number plates, celebrating Repsol's sponsorship with Carlos Sainz and Subaru.

The vehicle won 3rd place in 1994 by Sainz at Monte Carlo, where he started in 8th position and drove the car through treacherous snow and ice.

The Subaru is authenticated original by ICAAARS and Possum Bourne Motor Sport (PBMS) and has been in storage with only 3 owners since it was raced and is still fitted with its original 2.0 litre turbocharged engine and six speed manual gearbox.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own such a unique vehicle and we are honoured to pass it on to the new custodians," continued Mr. Hames.

It is going to be a massive month of auctions, also on offer is a 1971 Ford Falcon GTHO Phase 3 finished in Yellow Glo, 1 of 12 ever built, as well as the vehicles from Hollywood film, Mad Max – Fury Road and a rare Holden HSV 1 of 1 build collection.

You can view the 1994 Subaru Prodrive 555 Group A here [https://www.lloydsonline.com.au/LotDetails.aspx?smode=0&aid=25075&lid=3035446] or visit www.lloydsauctions.com.au for more information.

Due to the high interest in this vehicle, all bidders must be pre-registered for their bids to be accepted.

Kirstie Minifie
Public Relations
+61(0)458 240 469
pr@lloydsauctions.com.au




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

$1M World Rally Championship Subaru Found in Barn BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A rare 1994 Subaru Prodrive 555 Group A is going up for auction at Lloyds Auctions. This world rally championship car was driven by Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz and is unrestored and in untouched …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Experts Call on World Leaders to Commit to a Global Plan of Attack on COVID at Summit
17th CISMEF Successfully Held with Focus on Sharing Opportunities and Benefits for SMEs worldwide
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Minesto launches Dragon Class power plants for commercial scale-up
Surgical Clips Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 26.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
HOGE Announces Collaboration With The DeFi Angels
Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size Worth $43.18 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Qynapse Unveils Strategic Rebrand To Support Accelerated Growth And New Corporate Vision
Leadec acquires UK service specialist "Partners in Hygiene"
U.A.E. Color Cosmetics Market to Surpass $769.7 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...