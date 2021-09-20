checkAd

BioVaxys Engages Life Sciences Public Relations and Market Communications Firm 6 Degrees

Vancouver, British Columbia (ots/PRNewswire) - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE:
BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ( "BioVaxys") announced today that it has
engaged life sciences and healthcare communications firm 6 Degrees to handle its
strategic communications planning, public and media relations, and social media
presence. Located in the US biopharmaceutical hub of New York/New
Jersey/Pennsylvania, 6 Degrees has worked with an extensive roster of companies
ranging from emerging publicly traded biotech companies to Fortune 500
pharmaceutical companies.

BioVaxys President & Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan commented, "As
BioVaxys continues to grow and advance its programs, it seemed logical for us to
expand the range and scope of our market communications activities. We believe 6
Degrees has the relationships and expertise to further raise our public
awareness and visibility."

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BioVaxys Technology Corp (http://www.biovaxys.com/) . (
http://www.biovaxys.com/ ) is a British Columbia-registered, clinical stage
biotechnology company that is developing viral and oncology vaccine platforms,
as well as immuno-diagnostics. The Company is advancing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
based on its haptenized viral protein technology, and is planning a clinical
trial of its haptenized autologous cell vaccine used in combination with
anti-PD1 and anti-PDL-1 checkpoint inhibitors that will initially be developed
for Stage III/Stage IV ovarian cancer. Also in development is CoviDTH®, a
diagnostic for evaluating the presence or absence of a T cell immune response to
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. BioVaxys has two issued US patents
and two patent applications related to its cancer vaccine, and pending patent
applications for its SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) vaccine and diagnostic technologies.
BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and
trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed "James Passin"
James Passin, CEO
+1 646 452 7054

Media Contacts BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Gina Cestari, Senior VP
6 Degrees Public Relations
+1 917 797 7904
gcestari@6degreespr.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and
"forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within
the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation
including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
