Jasper Therapeutics and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation Announce Two New Board Members

“We are pleased to appoint Lawrence and Chris to the Jasper board of directors to add additional expertise to the team in cellular and gene therapy development and to build a leading public biotechnology company,” said Bill Lis, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Jasper Therapeutics. “We look forward to their input and guidance as we advance the clinical development of JSP191, our anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody, as a targeted, non-toxic conditioning agent, and our novel engineered stem cell platform, which aims to expand the number of patients who could benefit from allogeneic and autologous gene edited hematopoietic stem cell therapy.”

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies, and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: AMHCU), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by affiliates of Avego Management, LLC and Metalmark Capital, today announced that Lawrence Klein, Ph.D., and Chris Nolet will be appointed to Jasper Therapeutics’ board of directors, effective upon closing of the pending merger between the parties. Mr. Nolet will assume the role of Audit Committee Chair.

Dr. Klein currently serves as chief operating officer at CRISPR Therapeutics, where he previously served as senior vice president and head of strategy and business development. Before joining CRISPR, he was an associate partner at McKinsey & Company, where he was a leader in the biotech practice and served a number of biotech companies on a wide range of topics from strategy to operations. He earned a B.S. in biochemistry and physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Ph.D. in biophysics from Stanford University.

Mr. Nolet has extensive experience as a long-time audit partner and business advisor in the life sciences industry. He currently serves on the boards of three publicly-traded life science companies and the board a life science industry organization. He is the former West Region Life Sciences Industry Leader and Partner at Ernst & Young (EY), having retired in June 2019 after more than 38 years in the profession. In addition to serving clients, his responsibilities included leading the West Region EY Life Sciences Industry Group and serving as a member of the Global EY Life Sciences Executive Leadership Group, which established policies and operating strategies for the EY Life Sciences practice worldwide. Prior to joining EY, Mr. Nolet was ​a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he led the life sciences practice in the western U.S. He holds a B.S. in accounting from San Diego State University and ​is​ a certified public accountant in California (retired).