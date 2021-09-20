checkAd

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Acquires a Custom Potting Soil Production System, Diversifying its Product Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 20:25  |   |   |   

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that it has acquired a custom potting soil production system manufactured by Mitchell Ellis Products, Inc. to diversify its product offering.

The acquisition took place during the week that the Company signed the LOI to acquire Day Dreamer Productions, LLC. to offer in-house video production and marketing content to accounts while providing optimal brand exposure.

Mitchell Ellis Products Inc. was founded in 1977 and has provided machinery for potting soil, nursery, and greenhouse markets for over 44 years (Learn more).

The primary production line consists of an Automated Inline Continuous Soil Blending System. There are four main bulk receiving hoppers that will accurately dispense the major ingredients such as peat moss, composted pine bark, perlite, vermiculite, etc. into a primary conveyor. Two minor ingredient hoppers will also dispense a variety of customizable fertilizer compositions onto the conveyor.

The system is designed to have a nominal production rate of 120 cubic yards per hour. Additional support equipment can be easily integrated that will greatly expand the throughput capacity and the ability to blend additional custom ingredients.

The production line will allow full control over the Company’s blending processes, thereby ensuring the proper ingredient formulations with superior precision and speed. Specific formulations will be pre-programmed and can be produced with the push of a button via the automated touchscreen controls and custom software.

In addition to the primary continuous production line, there is also a Batch Blending System. This will allow SGTM to easily produce custom soil and substrate formulations for its internal research and development programs along with custom batches for growers and retail clients.

The batch mixer was designed to be a high production machine for mixing nearly all types of soil. For example, it can mix a specific batch in 2-4 minutes, discharging in 90 seconds - faster than a spiral mixer and more compact than SGTM’s full-sized continuous soil mix systems. It will also provide SGTM with extreme flexibility as it has a rear door for hand loading bag materials or peat moss bales. With the back door closed SGTM can use its front-end loaders to fill the machine with bulk materials.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Acquires a Custom Potting Soil Production System, Diversifying its Product Offering ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that it has acquired a custom potting soil production …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...