Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Acquires a Custom Potting Soil Production System, Diversifying its Product Offering

The acquisition took place during the week that the Company signed the LOI to acquire Day Dreamer Productions, LLC. to offer in-house video production and marketing content to accounts while providing optimal brand exposure.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that it has acquired a custom potting soil production system manufactured by Mitchell Ellis Products, Inc. to diversify its product offering.

Mitchell Ellis Products Inc. was founded in 1977 and has provided machinery for potting soil, nursery, and greenhouse markets for over 44 years (Learn more).

The primary production line consists of an Automated Inline Continuous Soil Blending System. There are four main bulk receiving hoppers that will accurately dispense the major ingredients such as peat moss, composted pine bark, perlite, vermiculite, etc. into a primary conveyor. Two minor ingredient hoppers will also dispense a variety of customizable fertilizer compositions onto the conveyor.

The system is designed to have a nominal production rate of 120 cubic yards per hour. Additional support equipment can be easily integrated that will greatly expand the throughput capacity and the ability to blend additional custom ingredients.

The production line will allow full control over the Company’s blending processes, thereby ensuring the proper ingredient formulations with superior precision and speed. Specific formulations will be pre-programmed and can be produced with the push of a button via the automated touchscreen controls and custom software.

In addition to the primary continuous production line, there is also a Batch Blending System. This will allow SGTM to easily produce custom soil and substrate formulations for its internal research and development programs along with custom batches for growers and retail clients.

The batch mixer was designed to be a high production machine for mixing nearly all types of soil. For example, it can mix a specific batch in 2-4 minutes, discharging in 90 seconds - faster than a spiral mixer and more compact than SGTM’s full-sized continuous soil mix systems. It will also provide SGTM with extreme flexibility as it has a rear door for hand loading bag materials or peat moss bales. With the back door closed SGTM can use its front-end loaders to fill the machine with bulk materials.