Marvel Applies For Work Permits At Hope Brook, Contiguous To Falcon Gold - Benton & Sokoman

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its exploration plans on its Hope Brook Project which is strategically located …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF) ; (" Marvel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its exploration plans on its Hope Brook Project which is strategically located contiguous to Sokoman - Benton Joint Venture, Falcon Gold and First Mining's ground which is optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The company has filed initial permits for its first phase of exploration which includes high resolution magnetic gradiometry surveys, a proven method to sort the structural complexities in geological terranes. The Company will also be sending prospecting crews to the area to begin baseline prospecting to determine if the magnetic trends highlighted in regional government surveys are due to similar mineralized structures as those hosting the nearby Sokoman / Benton new Lithium discovery.

Figure 1. Location of Marvel's Hope Brook gold property contiguous to First Mining and the Sokoman-Benton joint venture.

Most recently, Sokoman/Benton made headlines announcing the first High Grade Discovery of Lithium bearing pegmatites at their Golden Hope project. It is important to note this discovery is less than 10 km away from our ground and appears to be the same structural corridor. The 35 grab and chip samples are noted in the Sokoman/Benton NR (September 16th 2021) were collected over a 2 km distance. Their sampling program confirmed the presence of lithium pegmatites, and the first significant occurrence of Lithium documented in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer commented, "Marvel and our sister company Falcon Gold have made a lot of noise as of late not only in acquiring sizable land positions tied on to major structures but also following the structures to find what we believe are hidden gems that have been overlooked and passed by. Sokoman-Benton's new Lithium discovery is less than 10 km away and is a testament to our business model."

Marvel's Hope Brook 19,075 hectare property is hosted within the Exploits subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property covers extensions or is proximal to two major structures linked to significant gold prospects (Cape Ray; Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook; First Mining) in southern Newfoundland. Rock lithologies and structures on the property are also related to those associated with Marathon Gold's Valentine gold deposits, Sokoman's Moosehead gold project and New Found Gold's Queensway gold project. Marvel's land position straddles both the eastern and western extents of recent land acquisitions by the Sokoman/Benton JV partnership, with Marvel now controlling areas of considerable structural complexity marked by large-scale fold and fault structures, which provide important structural controls (traps) for gold mineralization within this area.