Martinrea International Inc. to Present at the 20th Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

20.09.2021, 20:35  |  23   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman, Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer, and Neil Forster, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development will present at the CIBC 20th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference – Virtual Format on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 (schedules are subject to change without further notice).

Messrs. Wildeboer, Di Tosto, and Forster will be speaking on the Company’s general business and strategy as outlined in the Company’s investor presentation posted on www.martinrea.com and in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and other public documents, available on www.sedar.com.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:
Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing
E-mail: deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com
Tel: 248.392.9727
Mobile: 586.634.1766

Investor Relations Contact:
Neil Forster – Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
E-mail: neil.forster@martinrea.com
Tel: 289-982-3020
Mobile: 647.210.2385





