Martinrea International Inc. to Present at the 20th Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman, Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer, and Neil Forster, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development will present at the CIBC 20th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference – Virtual Format on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 (schedules are subject to change without further notice).



Messrs. Wildeboer, Di Tosto, and Forster will be speaking on the Company’s general business and strategy as outlined in the Company’s investor presentation posted on www.martinrea.com and in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and other public documents, available on www.sedar.com.