Luther Burbank Savings Secures a $25,000 AHEAD Grant to Assist Seniors in Maintaining Their Homes

The $25,000 grant will be used to fund Rebuilding Together’s capacity-building award for low-income seniors struggling to maintain their homes. As the costs of food, medicine, utilities and other essential needs increase, home repair delays can add to the financial burden of seniors and compromise the home’s safety and soundness. As the house continues to deteriorate, so does the dignity of the senior; and they may turn to high-cost or predatory loan options for assistance.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings, announced this week that it was awarded a $25,000 grant by FHLBank San Francisco (FHLBank) to benefit organizations promoting financial stability in communities throughout California.

Simone Lagomarsino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luther Burbank Corporation shared, “We are proud to support Rebuilding Together in preserving homeownership for low-income seniors and I’m so grateful that FHLBank recognized the need for funds to be distributed in the communities we serve.”

The FHLBank San Francisco awarded $1.5 million to 60 projects through their 2021 AHEAD grants. “We are pleased to support our member Luther Burbank Savings and their partner, Rebuilding Together, with AHEAD funding to help provide home repairs to vulnerable community members,” said Marietta Núñez, Senior Vice President and Community Investment Officer at FHLBank San Francisco. “This program is a simple and practical solution for enabling seniors and disabled homeowners to stay in their homes and remain part of their communities.”

About Luther Burbank Corporation

Luther Burbank Corporation is a publicly owned company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “LBC.” The Company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $7.3 billion, total loans of $6.4 billion and total deposits of $5.4 billion as of June 30, 2021. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in California, Oregon and Washington, from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and seven lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender. For additional information, please visit lutherburbanksavings.com.