Inventus Mining Mini Bulk Sampling Returns 9.2 g/t Gold at Pardo 007 Zone

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at its 100%-owned Pardo project near Sudbury, Ontario.

Pardo Exploration Highlights             

  • 007 Zone mini bulk sample assays returned an average grade of 9.2 g/t gold:
    Pit #1 – 17.1 g/t gold
    Pit #2 – 12.5 g/t gold
    Pit #3 – 6.1 g/t gold
    Pit #4 – 11.3 g/t gold
    Pit #5 – 4.5 g/t gold
    Pit #6 – 4.0 g/t gold
  • Agreement in principle reached with Northern Sun Mining for future bulk sample processing.
  • Advanced Exploration Agreement signed with our First Nations friends.
  • Additional Pardo channel sampling results highlights:
    2.0 m of 4.0 g/t gold, including 0.5 m of 10.4 g/t gold
    2.5 m of 6.3 g/t gold, including 1.0 m of 12.5 g/t gold

Mini Bulk Sampling

The results from the six mini bulk samples from the 007 Zone collected in July 2021 ranged from 4.0 g/t gold to 17.1 g/t gold with an average grade of 9.2 g/t gold (see Table 1 and Figure 1). The samples were extracted from one cubic metre pits and weighed approximately 3.4 tonnes each. The consistency of the gold grade from each sample indicates homogeneity of the gold and therefore is a reliable head grade for each sample. As anticipated, the mini bulk sampling program at 007 has further de-risked a key area in the planned 50,000-tonne bulk sample.

Additional mini bulk samples are currently being taken from other areas where bulk sampling is permitted. This expanded mini bulk sampling program is expected to be complete this fall.

Table 1. 007 Zone Mini Bulk Sample Assays

Pit ID FA 1
Au g/t 		FA 2
Au (g/t) 		FA 3
Au (g/t) 		FA 4
Au (g/t) 		MetScr
Au (g/t) 		Pit Average
Au (g/t)
Pit # 1 18.7 15.3 16.0 16.3 16.0 17.1
Pit # 1 Duplicate 17.4 17.3 16.6 18.8 18.2
Pit # 2 12.7 12.9 11.2 12.0 12.3 12.5
Pit # 2 Duplicate 12.2 12.6 13.1 12.6 12.9
Pit # 3 6.0 5.4 6.6 6.8 5.8 6.1
Pit # 4 11.0 11.6 11.8 10.6 11.5 11.3
Pit # 5 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.4 4.5
Pit # 6 3.9 3.7 4.0 4.0 4.2 4.0
Total Pit Average Au (g/t) 9.2

 FA = Fire Assay and MetScr = Metallic Screen Assay

