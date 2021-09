Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 20:53 | 41 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 20:53 | (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund elected Christian Kullmann as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.Kullmann is CEO of Evonik Industries and has been a member of Borussia Dortmund's Supervisory Board since May 2007 and has held the position of the … (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund elected Christian Kullmann as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.Kullmann is CEO of Evonik Industries and has been a member of Borussia Dortmund's Supervisory Board since May 2007 and has held the position of the … (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund elected Christian Kullmann as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Kullmann is CEO of Evonik Industries and has been a member of Borussia Dortmund's Supervisory Board since May 2007 and has held the position of the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board since August 28, 2019

Ulrich Leitermann will be the new Deputy Chairman



