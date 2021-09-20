checkAd

Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board

Autor: PLX AI
20.09.2021, 20:53  |  41   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund elected Christian Kullmann as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.Kullmann is CEO of Evonik Industries and has been a member of Borussia Dortmund's Supervisory Board since May 2007 and has held the position of the …

  • (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund elected Christian Kullmann as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
  • Kullmann is CEO of Evonik Industries and has been a member of Borussia Dortmund's Supervisory Board since May 2007 and has held the position of the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board since August 28, 2019
  • Ulrich Leitermann will be the new Deputy Chairman
Borussia Dortmund Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund elected Christian Kullmann as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.Kullmann is CEO of Evonik Industries and has been a member of Borussia Dortmund's Supervisory Board since May 2007 and has held the position of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Ørsted Says REWE Group Signs 10-Year PPA for Power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm
Merck KGaA to Invest Over EUR 3 Billion in Electronics Business, Aims for CAGR 3-6% in 2021-25
Spie Sees Higher Organic Growth in Coming Years; ESG Activities 50% of Revenue in 2025
AstraZeneca Enhertu Data Unprecedented, Should Boost Share Today, Analysts Say
Knowit Shares Could More Than Double, Handelsbanken Says
Cofinimmo Buy 3 Nursing Home Projects in Spain with EUR 34 Million Investment Budget
BAWAG Targets EPS Over EUR 7.25, Dividend Over EUR 4 in Medium Term
Revenio CFO Sells Shares for EUR 45,000
Equinor Down 1.5% as Nordea Says Take a Breather After Strong Performance
Titel
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon
Siemens Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
Dometic Buys Igloo for USD 677 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:50 UhrDGAP-News: Personelle Veränderungen im Aufsichtsrat
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20:50 UhrDGAP-News: Personnel changes in the supervisory board
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06:00 UhrROUNDUP: 'Tor-Maschine' Haaland nicht zu stoppen - Rose warnt Konkurrenz
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05:50 UhrINDEX-MONITOR: Drei Börsenneulinge unter den elf Neuen im SDax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.09.21Der neue Dax – vielseitiger und größer
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
17.09.21Marktkompass: Großer Verfallstag, COMMERZBANK & EVERGRANDE | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
17.09.21Puma entschuldigt sich wegen Ärger um BVB-Trikots
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Aktien: Borussia Dortmund, flatexDEGIRO, Steinhoff International, BioNTech, Singulus und Bayer - die 4investors Top-News
4investors | Kommentare
16.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Wall Street lässt Gewinne im Dax schrumpfen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.09.21Aktien Frankfurt: Deutliche Kursgewinne - Dax über 15 700 Punkte nahe Tageshoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte