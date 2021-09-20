Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund elected Christian Kullmann as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.Kullmann is CEO of Evonik Industries and has been a member of Borussia Dortmund's Supervisory Board since May 2007 and has held the position of the …



