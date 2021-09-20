checkAd

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against China Evergrande Group and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of China Evergrande Group (“China Evergrande” or “the Company”) (OTC: EGRNF, EGRNY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. China Evergrande is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article published on September 18, 2021, titled: “How Beijing’s Debt Clampdown Shook the Foundation of a Real-Estate Colossus: China Evergrande’s looming collapse and its ripple effect on the economy will pose a test for the government’s campaign to keep housing affordable for the masses.” According to the article, “the party has ended. Years of aggressive borrowing have collided with Beijing’s crackdown on debt, leaving [China Evergrande] on the brink of collapse.” Based on this news, shares of China Evergrande fell sharply in intraday trading on September 20, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.




