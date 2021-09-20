checkAd

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Closes Public Offering of Common Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today announced it has completed its underwritten public offering of 2,300,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $75.00 per share, including 300,000 additional shares of common stock upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.

The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $172.5 million before discounts and expenses. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding the repayment or redemption of outstanding debt, share repurchases, investments in the Bank, as regulatory capital or otherwise, ongoing operations, interest and dividend payments and possible acquisitions of businesses or assets.

J.P. Morgan and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, acted as joint book-running managers. The Company was represented by Luse Gorman, PC. The underwriters were represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

The offering was made only by means of an effective shelf registration statement, including a preliminary prospectus supplement and final prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, copies may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by calling (866) 803-9204; or from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or by calling toll-free at (800) 966-1559.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for third-party debit card programs and provides critical global payments infrastructure to its fintech partners. The Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and an equal opportunity lender. For more information, please visit www.mcbankny.com.

Wertpapier


