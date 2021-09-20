Bentley Systems Announces Finalists for the 2021 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq:BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the finalists for the 2021 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure . The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Sixteen independent jury panels selected the 57 finalists from nearly 300 nominations submitted by more than 230 organizations from 45 countries encompassing 19 categories.

Join us for the Year in Infrastructure series of events and Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure highlighting advancements in going digital. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Winners of the student Future Infrastructure Star Challenge will also be announced. This challenge provided students from around the world a platform to develop a concept or an idea of how they can change the world with infrastructure. Five independent jury panels of Bentley experts selected the Top 10 finalists from 144 project submissions from 61 countries representing different infrastructure domains. Winners will be selected by a panel of Bentley and external expert judges. View the Future Infrastructure Star Challenge finalists.

New this year, all winners will be revealed during keynote presentations on December 2, 2021, as part of the Year in Infrastructure. This series of virtual event runs from November 1 through December 2, 2021; see below for highlights.

To watch the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure finalists present their projects in their category on November 1, 8, 15, and 22, visit yii.bentley.com. Hear from the people behind these extraordinary infrastructure projects as they tell their stories of leveraging digital advancements to achieve unprecedented outcomes.

To register, visit yii.bentley.com.

The finalists in the 2021 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:

Bridges

CCCC Third Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd. – Nanyanjiang Intercity Railway Front-End Engineering Project, Changshu, Jiangsu, China

Nanyanjiang Intercity Railway Front-End Engineering Project, Changshu, Jiangsu, China Hatch – Lathams Road Bridge, Carrum Downs, Victoria, Australia

Lathams Road Bridge, Carrum Downs, Victoria, Australia New York State Department of Transportation – East 138th Street over the Major Deegan Expressway, New York City, New York, United States

Buildings and Campuses