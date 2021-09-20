Lamar Advertising Company Announces Extension of Stock and Debt Repurchase Programs

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has authorized the extension of its existing (i) stock repurchase program, which provides for the repurchase up to $250 million of its Class A common stock and (ii) its debt repurchase program, which provides for the repurchase by Lamar Media Corp., its wholly owned subsidiary, of up to $250 million of Lamar Media Corp.’s outstanding senior notes and other indebtedness outstanding from time to time under Lamar Media Corp.’s credit agreement. The repurchase programs, which were previously set to expire on September 30, 2021, have been extended through March 31, 2023. The repurchase programs may be further extended, suspended or discontinued at any time.



Such repurchases may be made on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. As of the date hereof, no repurchases have been made under the existing repurchase programs. The company may also establish 10b5-1 trading plans from time to time that will provide flexibility if and when it buys back securities.