LUCIRA HEALTH Hires Tony Allen as Chief Operations Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

Veteran operations expert joins Lucira’s management team

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”) (NASDAQ: LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced operations expert Tony Allen has joined the company as Chief Operations Officer.

“Tony has a stellar track record in operations management. We’re delighted that he’s bringing his experience, skill set, and high energy level to Lucira as we continue expanding production and the capabilities of our unique test for COVID-19 and then other pathogens,” said CEO Erik Engelson.

Allen comes to Lucira with 25 years’ experience in operations and management. Most recently, he was Vice President and Head of Global Internal Manufacturing at Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company. At Alcon, Inc., an eye care device company, he was Global Senior Project Management Office Head, and was Vice President of Operations at Accriva Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a medical equipment and supplies manufacturing company in San Diego. He also held Senior VP positions in operations at DJO Global, Inc., a developer of medical devices, and has nine years of management experience in operations with NEC Computers International, an information technology and electronics company. Allen holds an Executive MBA from Aberdeen University.

“Lucira is a ‘right place - right time - right tech’ healthcare company,” said Allen. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team to work towards increasing production, streamlining operations, and increasing product availability worldwide.”

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira’s testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable, and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit (OTC) and LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Rx) are designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

