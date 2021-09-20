TimTheTatman, One of Gaming and Esports’ Biggest Personalities, Joins Complexity Gaming and GameSquare Esports

TimTheTatman Brings More Than 18 million Gaming and Esports Fans; Establishes Complexity as a Leading Streaming Organization

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”) announces that TimTheTatman, one of the most popular esports personalities with more than 18 million social followers, has joined Complexity Gaming (“Complexity”), a top-tier competitive esports team and a part of the GameSquare group of companies. TimTheTatman brings immediate revenue opportunities to Complexity through merchandise sales, marketing activations, personal appearances, and branded content. It is expected that TimTheTatman, as a member of Complexity, will increase viewership and engagement with the team and it positions Complexity as a leading streaming organization.



"TimTheTatman is one of the most followed, engaging, and entertaining personalities in esports," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Working with TimTheTatman is really exciting as we build one of the largest esports companies on the planet. He is incredibly talented and brings immediate credibility with fans and brands. When we acquired Complexity, two months ago, we said that we would grow our audience and build brand relationships by creating compelling content. With more than 18 million followers, TimTheTatman has immediately enhanced Complexity’s audience and engagement. This positions Complexity as one of the leading streaming organizations on the planet and a top-tier competitive team.”

GameSquare and Complexity intend to work with TimTheTatman to create exclusive merchandise collections that proudly represent Complexity’s winning history and his larger-than-life personality. The collection is expected to be available online and at a welcome ceremony to be held at Complexity's headquarters, the GameStop Performance Center, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Details of future events, branded content, and collaborations with professional athletes and celebrities will be made available on TimTheTatman’s streaming channel, Complexity’s website and GameSquare’s website. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement entered into between the parties, the Company has issued 5 million options and 2.7 million RSUs to TimTheTatman which will vest over the three-year term of the agreement.