Randolph Bancorp, Inc. and Envision Bank Announce Director Retirement

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that Paul R. Donovan will retire as a member of the board of Directors of the Company and the Bank, effective September 20, 2021.



“It has been an honor to work with Paul over the past eight years,” said Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr., Board Chair of the Company and the Bank. “On behalf of the Board and the entire team, I want to thank Paul for his stewardship and thoughtful insights, especially on matters concerning information technologies which are critical for our business. His many contributions will have a lasting impact on the Company for years to come.”