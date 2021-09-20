Femasys Inc. To Join the Russell Microcap Index

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) (“Femasys” or the “Company”), a biomedical company developing a suite of product candidates to transform women’s healthcare with minimally invasive, non-surgical, in-office technologies, announced that the Company has been added to the Russell Microcap Index today when the U.S. market opened. The Russell Microcap Index is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.



"We are thrilled to be included in the Russell Microcap Index following our IPO in June since it benefits both our Company and stockholders by accentuating our visibility within the global investment community,” commented president, chief executive officer and founder of Femasys, Kathy Lee-Sepsick. “We believe that our inclusion reflects executing on a strong business model, offering differentiated and dramatically improved options to address unmet areas of women’s health, and, additionally, underscores our goal to transform the standard-of-care for women globally in these underserved areas. We look forward to creating value for our stockholders with upcoming catalysts for our late-stage product candidates. We expect to complete enrollment for our FemBloc stage II validation study before the end of this year and conduct our FemaSeed interim analysis the first half of next year – both products, if brought to market, have the potential to markedly transform the landscape of women’s healthcare,” Ms. Lee-Sepsick added.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

