Viridian Therapeutics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Preferred Stock

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and series B preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred”). All of the securities to be sold in the underwritten public offering are being offered by Viridian. In addition, Viridian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock. Each share of Series B Preferred will be convertible into 66.67 shares of common stock at the election of the holder, subject to beneficial ownership conversion limits applicable to the Series B Preferred.



Viridian intends to use the proceeds from the proposed underwritten public offering of its shares of common stock and Series B Preferred to advance the development of its VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 programs and the preclinical development of its VRDN-004 and VRDN-005 programs, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.