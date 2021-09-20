Solid Biosciences to Provide Update on Long-Term Outcomes Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical Trial of SGT-001

- Functional and patient-reported outcomes data for the first three patients in the high-dose (2E14 vg/kg) cohort (Patients 4-6) 1.5 years post-dosing to be presented at the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress -



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced the presentation of long-term data from Patients 4-6 in the ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial of SGT-001 in patients with Duchenne. Vamshi Rao, MD, Attending Physician, Neurology, Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics (Neurology and Epilepsy), Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and an IGNITE DMD clinical investigator, will present the data on September 23, 2021 in an oral session at the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress, which is taking place September 20-24.



