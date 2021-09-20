Solid Biosciences to Provide Update on Long-Term Outcomes Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical Trial of SGT-001
- Functional and patient-reported outcomes data for the first three patients in the high-dose (2E14 vg/kg) cohort (Patients 4-6) 1.5 years post-dosing to be presented at the World Muscle
Society 2021 Virtual Congress -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
(Duchenne), today announced the presentation of long-term data from Patients 4-6 in the ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial of SGT-001 in patients with Duchenne. Vamshi Rao, MD, Attending
Physician, Neurology, Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics (Neurology and Epilepsy), Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and an IGNITE DMD
clinical investigator, will present the data on September 23, 2021 in an oral session at the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress, which is taking place September 20-24.
Presentation Details
Title: IGNITE DMD Phase I/II ascending dose study of SGT-001 microdystrophin gene therapy for DMD: Update on long-term outcomes
Presenter: Dr. Vamshi Rao
Presentation Type: Oral presentation
Abstract Number: O.2
Presentation Time: September 23, 2021, 9:00am ET
The presentation will be available to individuals registered to attend the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress. To register for the conference, please visit: https://www.wms2021.com/page/registration
About SGT-001
Solid’s SGT-001 is a novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-mediated gene transfer therapy designed to address the underlying genetic cause of Duchenne. Duchenne is caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene that result in the absence or near absence of dystrophin protein. SGT-001 is a systemically administered candidate that delivers a synthetic dystrophin gene, called microdystrophin, to the body. This microdystrophin encodes for a functional protein surrogate that is expressed in muscles and stabilizes essential associated proteins, including neuronal nitric oxide synthase (nNOS). Data from Solid’s clinical program suggests that SGT-001 has the potential to slow or stop the progression of Duchenne, regardless of genetic mutation or disease stage.
