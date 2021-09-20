checkAd

SmileDirectClub Furthers Europe Expansion With Entry Into France

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 22:01   

International Oral Care And Telehealth Leader Announces Plan To Open SmileShops, Introduce Its Premium Oral Care Solutions To Europe’s Third Largest Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today its plan to launch in France in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company will introduce its premium clear aligners, telehealth platform, and award-winning whitening system at its first France SmileShop in Paris, with additional locations to follow. This marks the Company’s entry into its seventh European country as it pursues the global market opportunity for its innovative, effective, convenient, accessible and affordable oral care products.

“SmileDirectClub is pleased to expand further into Europe and to introduce the French market to our innovative clear aligners and our industry-first telehealth platform,” said David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SmileDirectClub. “Since entering Europe in 2019, we have seen remarkable gains in consumer awareness of our brand and embracing of our pioneering teeth straightening solution, and we look forward to the opportunity to build on this momentum in France.”

According to the Company’s research, approximately 80% of French consumers say they have room to improve the straightness of their teeth, yet cost is the biggest barrier. Priced at 60% less than braces, SmileDirectClub’s expansion into the market will help bridge that gap.

Customers seeking clear aligner treatment using the SmileDirectClub telehealth platform may book a free appointment at a SmileShop to capture a 3D image of their teeth or visit the Company’s website to request a dentist-prescribed impression kit. Clear aligner treatment with SmileDirectClub is directed and managed remotely using telehealth by an affiliated and locally registered dentist or orthodontist from initial diagnosis to completion.

Since its launch in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies in the world and is the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia. SmileDirectClub has straightened smiles for over 1.5 million customers in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific – the largest international footprint of any company providing clear aligner treatment through telehealth.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, France and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com 

SOURCE: SmileDirectClub, Inc.





