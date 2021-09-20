checkAd

Pond Technologies Engages Independent Trading Group and Integral Wealth Securities as Market Makers

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond" or the "Company") (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:400), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, today announced that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") and the services of Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") as market-makers for its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Market Makers

Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral")

On June 2, 2021, Pond retained Integral as market-makers. In consideration of the services provided by Integral, the Company will pay Integral a monthly cash fee of $5,500. The Company has retained Integral for no less than a 3-month term. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation pursuant to the agreement. The Company and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. When engaged by Pond, neither Integral nor its principals held any direct or indirect interest in Company securities.

Established in 2003, Integral is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa, and is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG")

On April 1, 2021, Pond retained ITG as market-makers. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has engaged ITG for a period of three (3) months and the agreement will renew for subsequent one (1) month periods, until either party has terminated the agreement with thirty (30) days' notice. The Company will pay ITG a monthly fee of $5,000 for market making services. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation pursuant to the agreement. The Company and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. When engaged by Pond, neither ITG nor its principals held any direct or indirect interest in Company securities.

ITG, a Proprietary Trading and Market Making firm, is a member of IIROC, CIPF, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange. ITG provides various services such as price discovery and market making for traders, marketplaces and issuers. ITG operates out of two offices in the Greater Toronto Area (Ontario, Canada). The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by ITG.

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. This enables industrial emitters to generate new revenue streams from the transformation of underutilized CO2 to valuable algae-based products, such as protein for animal feed and nutraceutical products like Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin for human consumption. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information contact: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at g.smith@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Cole Stevens at c.stevens@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 215.

Disclaimer

