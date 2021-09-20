checkAd

Nerdy and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nerdy, a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that it has completed its business combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The Business Combination was approved on September 14, 2021 by TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stockholders. Beginning September 21, 2021, Nerdy common stock and warrants will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “NRDY” and “NRDY WS”, respectively.

Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Nerdy, commented, “Nerdy has an ambitious mission to transform how people learn, and this transaction sets us up to accelerate the growth of live online learning at a pivotal moment when students and schools across the country need immense support. Our entry into the public market represents an important milestone for the Company and provides the resources necessary to go after the massive and growing opportunity in front of us. I want to recognize the dedication of the entire Nerdy team and could not be prouder of what we have achieved thus far. We’re just getting started and have an exceptional team in place to drive the next chapters of growth for our organization.”

Greg Mrva, President of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, said, “We were attracted to Nerdy for its proven business model, strong leadership team, and ability to deliver live personalized learning at scale for learners of all ages and across thousands of subjects. With these attributes in place, Nerdy has delivered on growth in 2021 through core 1:1 and multi-format instruction and has recently added a direct to school initiative which provides a new driver of growth into 2022. We are excited to move forward as one organization and continue to partner with Chuck and the management team, helping Nerdy strengthen and grow its position in the industry.”

To celebrate the completion of the merger, members of Nerdy’s leadership team will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30 am ET on September 21, 2021. A live stream of the event and replay can be accessed by visiting https://www.nyse.com/bell.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Nerdy. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as financial advisors, capital markets advisors, FPA and PIPE placement agents to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. acted as capital markets advisors, FPA and PIPE placement agents to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. Northland Capital Markets and Siebert Williams Shank acted as capital market advisors and FPA Placement Agents to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. TPG Capital BD, LLC, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities LLC, Needham & Company and Raymond James & Associates, Inc., acted as capital market advisors to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as the legal advisor to Nerdy and Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. acted as the legal advisor to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

