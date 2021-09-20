Expedia Group to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:55 am PT/ 2:55 pm ET.

A live webcast will be accessible at http://ir.expediagroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available in the same location for 90 days.