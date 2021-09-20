checkAd

Expedia Group to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:55 am PT/ 2:55 pm ET.

A live webcast will be accessible at http://ir.expediagroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available in the same location for 90 days.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the world's travel platform, and our mission is to power global travel for everyone, everywhere. We believe travel is a force for good. Travel is an essential human experience that strengthens connections, broadens horizons and bridges divides. We leverage our platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Our family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions, Vrbo, Egencia, trivago, HomeAway, Orbitz, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif, ebookers, CheapTickets, Expedia Group Media Solutions, CarRentals.com, Expedia Cruises, Traveldoo and VacationRentals.com.

Wertpapier


