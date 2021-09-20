checkAd

Kilroy Signs Three New Leases Totaling 330,000 Square Feet of Office-to-Life Science Redevelopments in San Diego

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 22:09  |  41   |   |   

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, "Kilroy") today announced three new leases totaling 330,000 square feet with publicly traded life science and biotech companies in San Diego. Tandem Diabetes Care (~182,000 square feet), DermTech (~96,000 square feet), and Sorrento Therapeutics (~52,000 square feet) lease transactions involve the redevelopment of commercial office space into three state-of-the-art life science/lab facilities and support Kilroy's significant investment in broadening its life science portfolio.

Kilroy also plans for a ~600,000 square foot project (Santa Fe Summit) with tech office/life science flexibility on the 56 Corridor to meet the growing demand for space among life science companies in San Diego.

"We are thrilled to welcome these high-caliber companies to our portfolio," said Nelson Ackerly, senior vice president of Kilroy. "Our new partnerships are a testament to the quality and flexibility of our properties in the context of their life after initial tenancy. We invest in assets within desirable locations that can support a variety of uses."

Strength of the Life Science Market in San Diego

As a top-three life science market in the United States, the race among biotech and life science firms to secure quality real estate in San Diego is booming from traditionally concentrated clusters into other well-established, highly sought-after areas.

"Vacancy rates in Torrey Pines and University Town Center (UTC) are less than 2% and 0.5% respectively, and rents are at all-time highs, up over 20% year-over-year," said Nelson Ackerly. "With this record demand for state-of-the-art research and development space, life science companies have firmly set their sights on Del Mar Heights and the 56-Corridor."

ABOUT KILROY

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “Kilroy”) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation, and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

Seite 1 von 3
Kilroy Realty Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kilroy Signs Three New Leases Totaling 330,000 Square Feet of Office-to-Life Science Redevelopments in San Diego Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, "Kilroy") today announced three new leases totaling 330,000 square feet with publicly traded life science and biotech companies in San Diego. Tandem Diabetes Care (~182,000 square feet), DermTech (~96,000 square …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 4.0%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Kilroy’s Newly Acquired Indeed Tower Awarded LEED Platinum Certification
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Kilroy Realty Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten