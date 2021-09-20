Spirit AeroSystems Highlights Benefits of Digital Design and Advanced Manufacturing Solutions

Spirit AeroSystems is helping customers transform production by connecting factories across design and production to orchestrate people and processes. Using the digital thread to incorporate information across all steps in conception, design, fabrication, and production creates more efficient manufacturing, and helps industry partners reduce costs, position for scale, industrialize new ideas, ensure quality, meet demanding schedules, and flatten learning curves.

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit” or “Spirit AeroSystems”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), is highlighting the company’s industry leading accomplishments in digital and advanced manufacturing solutions at the 2021 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference.

“Spirit AeroSystems is not just talking digital transformation, we are designing and executing highly complex work packages using lessons learned as one of the world’s largest commercial Tier 1 aerostructures company,” said Eric Hein, Spirit Vice President of Defense Advanced Development and Space Programs. “Our experience allows us to help our customers design and build next generation platforms using the digital thread to ensure smooth transition from prototype to production, while simultaneously ensuring complete engineering traceability every step of the way successfully in the rapidly changing marketplace.”

“Digital engineering and advanced manufacturing are key components of Spirit’s defense diversification strategy and will remain core areas of investment going forward,” Hein said.

Hein will also be a participant on the Digital Engineering/Advanced Manufacturing panel on Tuesday, September 21, at 11:00 a.m. ET, which will be moderated by Dr. Joel B. Mozer, Chief Scientist of the United States Space Force.

