Herc Holdings Announces New Strategic Initiatives and Capital Allocation Plan

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI), one of the leading equipment rental suppliers, announced at its Investor Day today, new strategic initiatives to accelerate the company’s rate of growth in both rental revenue and in adjusted EBITDA.

“We are pleased with the progress we have made over the last five years as an independently traded public company and are now shifting into high gear to accelerate our growth and return to shareholders,” said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. “We have strong momentum and intend to invest in new locations and add to our fleet to enhance our urban density, while improving operating leverage and scale. We intend to increase market share through both organic growth and mergers and acquisitions,” he added.