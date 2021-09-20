Columbia Property Trust Announces Achievement of WELL Health-Safety Ratings

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) announced today that it has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for seven of its properties, representing 2.4 million square feet across its portfolio. Created by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating that recognizes building owners and operators for implementing operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to prioritize the health and safety of their building occupants in a post-COVID-19 environment, now and into the future.

201 California is one of seven Columbia Property Trust buildings to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for implementing operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to prioritize the health and safety of their building occupants in a post-COVID-19 environment, now and into the future. (Photo: Business Wire)

Columbia’s WELL Health-Safety Rated properties include 249 West 17th Street, 218 W 18th Street, and 229 West 43rd Street in New York City; 221 Main Street and 201 California Street in San Francisco; 1800 M Street in Washington, DC; and 116 Huntington Avenue in Boston.

In addition to the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Columbia is pursuing Fitwel Certification for its remaining operating properties and projects under development, to assure occupants across its entire owned portfolio of the health, wellness, and safety of their buildings. Last week, 799 Broadway in Greenwich Village was awarded a Fitwel 2 Star Rating, and the remaining property certifications are anticipated before year end.

“As an office real estate company, we are committed to providing workplaces that address the health, safety, and well-being of all occupants,” said Nelson Mills, CEO of Columbia. “We have invested in certifying our full portfolio through leading health and safety benchmark programs in order to provide our team, tenants, and all building occupants with a third-party assurance of the steps we have taken to provide for their safety and well-being. Attaining WELL Health-Safety Rating for these seven properties demonstrates our enduring commitment to being an industry leader in the health and safety space.”