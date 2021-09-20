checkAd

Columbia Property Trust Announces Achievement of WELL Health-Safety Ratings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 22:15  |  35   |   |   

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) announced today that it has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for seven of its properties, representing 2.4 million square feet across its portfolio. Created by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating that recognizes building owners and operators for implementing operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to prioritize the health and safety of their building occupants in a post-COVID-19 environment, now and into the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005753/en/

201 California is one of seven Columbia Property Trust buildings to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for implementing operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to prioritize the health and safety of their building occupants in a post-COVID-19 environment, now and into the future. (Photo: Business Wire)

201 California is one of seven Columbia Property Trust buildings to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for implementing operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to prioritize the health and safety of their building occupants in a post-COVID-19 environment, now and into the future. (Photo: Business Wire)

Columbia’s WELL Health-Safety Rated properties include 249 West 17th Street, 218 W 18th Street, and 229 West 43rd Street in New York City; 221 Main Street and 201 California Street in San Francisco; 1800 M Street in Washington, DC; and 116 Huntington Avenue in Boston.

In addition to the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Columbia is pursuing Fitwel Certification for its remaining operating properties and projects under development, to assure occupants across its entire owned portfolio of the health, wellness, and safety of their buildings. Last week, 799 Broadway in Greenwich Village was awarded a Fitwel 2 Star Rating, and the remaining property certifications are anticipated before year end.

“As an office real estate company, we are committed to providing workplaces that address the health, safety, and well-being of all occupants,” said Nelson Mills, CEO of Columbia. “We have invested in certifying our full portfolio through leading health and safety benchmark programs in order to provide our team, tenants, and all building occupants with a third-party assurance of the steps we have taken to provide for their safety and well-being. Attaining WELL Health-Safety Rating for these seven properties demonstrates our enduring commitment to being an industry leader in the health and safety space.”

Seite 1 von 3
Columbia Property Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Columbia Property Trust Announces Achievement of WELL Health-Safety Ratings Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) announced today that it has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for seven of its properties, representing 2.4 million square feet across its portfolio. Created by the International WELL Building Institute …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. - CXP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21CXP Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CXP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Columbia Property Trust to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in a $3.9 Billion Transaction
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten