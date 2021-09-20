Acadia Realty Trust Provides Acquisitions Update and Will Participate at Bank of America Securities Global Real Estate Conference 2021

“We are excited to add two new Fund V acquisitions and a Core Structured Financing investment as we continue to expand our portfolio with future value creation opportunities,” stated Kenneth F. Bernstein, President & CEO of Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) announced that the Company completed approximately $96 million of Fund V acquisitions and a $42 million Core Structured Financing investment. The Company will participate virtually at the Bank of America Securities Global Real Estate 2021 Conference on September 21-22, 2021.

Fund V Acquisitions

Fund V completed $96 million of its previously announced $170 million of acquisitions under contract and/or agreements in principle and has approximately $74 million remaining. No assurance can be given that Fund V will successfully close on such acquisitions under contract, which are subject to customary conditions and market uncertainty.

Canton Marketplace, Canton, GA. In August 2021, Fund V completed the acquisition of Canton Marketplace, a 350,000 square-foot power center located in Canton, Georgia for $51.2 million. At acquisition, the property was 87% leased to a strong lineup of tenants including Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJ Maxx and Best Buy and is shadow-anchored by Target, Kohl’s and Lowe’s. At approximately $150 per foot acquisition cost, the property is consistent with Acadia’s “only game in town” strategy, with attractive co-tenancy and a strong renewal history. The acquisition of Canton Marketplace includes the assumption of securitized debt (~60% loan-to-cost, 3.35% all-in rate) with approximately 19 months of remaining term.

Monroe Marketplace, Selinsgrove, PA. In September 2021, Fund V completed the acquisition of Monroe Marketplace, a 370,000 square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center located along the highly trafficked Route 11/15 in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania for $44.8 million and at approximately $120 per foot acquisition cost. The property is 99% leased, anchored by Giant and Kohl’s and shadow-anchored by Target. Giant’s lease term was extended to 2035 in connection with the acquisition.

Core Structured Financing Investment

In September 2021, the Company completed a $42 million Structured Financing investment secured by a first mortgage on a property located at 57-63 Greene Street in Soho, New York and included certain participation and purchase provisions. This property expanded the Company’s presence and existing cluster of street retail assets on Greene Street.