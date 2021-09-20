Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in the 2021 Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company will participate in the Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference to be held virtually September 21 – 22, 2021. Camden’s presentation has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. The event will be webcast live in a listen-only mode at camdenliving.com in the Investors section, and an audio archive will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event concludes. A copy of Camden’s most recent investor presentation will also be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

The Company also provided operating statistics for third quarter 2021 as detailed below.