Everest Re Group to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE) will hold its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021, beginning at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Dial in details can be obtained by completing the registration form available at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5599403.

The call can be accessed via a live, listen only webcast at www.everestre.com/Investors, where a replay of the call will also be available.

Everest will release financial results on October 27, 2021 after the NYSE market close. At that time, Everest’s earnings release and financial supplement will be made available at www.everestre.com/Investors.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

