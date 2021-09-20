checkAd

CBRE Releases Information on Greater China and Asia Pacific Business

CBRE (NYSE: CBRE) today released information about its business in Greater China and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region given increased macroeconomic uncertainty in Greater China. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, Greater China and APAC accounted for 2.5% and 10.3% of total company revenue, respectively. Greater China and APAC capital markets revenue, which reflects property sales and commercial mortgage originations, comprised 0.2% and 1.2% of total company revenue, respectively, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

