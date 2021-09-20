checkAd

Canagold to Host a Webinar on Wednesday, September 22 at 9:00 am PDT / 12:00 pm EDT to Provide a Company Update on the New Polaris Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(FRA:CANA) would like to invite interested shareholders to join CEO and Director, Scott Eldridge and Vice President, Exploration Tory Gill, P.Geo, for a webinar detailing recent progress in the Company's ongoing drill program at its 100% owned New Polaris project in northwestern British Columbia near Atlin, BC.

The Canagold Resources webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 22 at 9:00 am PDT / 12:00 pm EDT. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. Online registration and participation details may be found at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VuzUgp0RQkuquTYTFaI6hQ

For those unable to participate, a recording of the webinar will be posted to the Company's web site following the live broadcast.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Scott Eldridge"

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer 
CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD.

About Canagold - Canagold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on generating superior shareholder returns by discovering, exploring and developing strategic gold deposits in North America. Canagold shares trade on the TSX: CCM and the OTCQB: CRCUF.

For More Information - Please contact: Scott Eldridge, CEO, at Cell: (604) 722-5381 Email: scott@canagoldresources.com, or Knox Henderson, VP Corporate Development, Toll Free: 1-877-684-9700 Tel: (604) 416-0337 Cell: (604) 551-2360 Email: knox@canagoldresources.com

Website: www.canagoldresources.com

SOURCE: Canagold Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664851/Canagold-to-Host-a-Webinar-on-Wednes ...

