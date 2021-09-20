Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on October 21, 2021

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on October 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2021 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at www.investorvalero.com.