ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2021

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2021 as follows:

Date:  Thursday, September 30, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET 
Webcast Link:  https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/anip/2073680

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a diversified bio-pharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by building a successful Purified Cortrophin Gel franchise, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

