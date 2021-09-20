First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. ("Aberdeen"), investment sub-advisor for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE: FAM) and First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE: FEO) (each a "Fund" or collectively, the "Funds"), will release an update on the market and the Funds for financial professionals and investors. The update will be available Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Friday, October 22, 2021. To listen to the update, follow these instructions:

FAM is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these investment objectives by investing in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

FEO is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities of issuers in emerging market countries.

