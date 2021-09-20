KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Present at the KBW Virtual CRE Day

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that Matt Salem, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the KBW Virtual CRE Day on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 10:15 AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.