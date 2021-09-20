checkAd

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 Per Share for October

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 22:30  |  50   |   |   

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FIF) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per share payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 4, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be October 1, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF):

Distribution per share:

$0.0625

Distribution Rate based on the September 17, 2021 NAV of $14.70:

5.10%

Distribution Rate based on the September 17, 2021 closing market price of $13.12:

5.72%

The Fund's Board of Trustees has approved a managed distribution policy for the Fund (the "Plan") in reliance on exemptive relief received from the Securities and Exchange Commission which permits the Fund to make periodic distributions of long-term capital gains as frequently as monthly each tax year. Under the Plan, the Fund intends to continue to pay its recurring monthly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per share that reflects the distributable cash flow of the Fund. A portion of this monthly distribution may include long-term capital gains. This may result in a reduction of the long-term capital gain distribution necessary at year end by distributing long-term capital gains throughout the year. The annual distribution rate is independent of the Fund's performance during any particular period. Accordingly, you should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of any distribution or from the terms of the Plan.

The distribution may consist of net investment income earned by the Fund, net short-term and long-term capital gains and/or tax-deferred return of capital. Tax-deferred return of capital, if any, is primarily due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by master-limited partnerships ("MLPs") in which the Fund invests. The final determination of the source of tax status of all 2021 distributions will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

Wertpapier


