First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Decreases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to $0.0789 Per Share for October

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (the "Fund") (NYSE: FCT) has decreased its regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution to $0.0789 per share from $0.0896 per share. The distribution will be payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 4, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be October 1, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

Distribution per share: $0.0789

Distribution Rate based on the September 17, 2021 NAV of $12.47: 7.59%

Distribution Rate based on the September 17, 2021 closing market price of $12.62: 7.50%

Decrease from previous distribution of $0.0896: -11.94%

This distribution will consist of net investment income earned by the Fund and return of capital and may also consist of net short-term realized capital gains. The final determination of the source and tax status of all 2021 distributions will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

Strong inflows into the senior loan market have resulted in spreads tightening. As a result, the Fund has experienced reduced income. We believe a reduction in the distribution from $0.0896 per share to $0.0789 per share will bring the distribution more in line with the current earning potential of the Fund.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these investment objectives by investing primarily in senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in lower grade debt instruments.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $213 billion as of August 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.