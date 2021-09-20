checkAd

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Decreases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to $0.075 Per Share for October

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 22:30  |  47   |   |   

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FAM) has decreased its regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution to $0.075 per share from $0.08 per share. The distribution will be payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 4, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be October 1, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM):

 

 

Distribution per share:

 

$0.075

Distribution Rate based on the September 17, 2021 NAV of $10.34:

 

8.70%

Distribution Rate based on the September 17, 2021 closing market price of $10.18:

 

8.84%

Decrease from previous distribution of $0.08:

 

-6.25%

This distribution will consist of net investment income earned by the Fund and return of capital and may also consist of realized capital gains. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

Given the persistent and likelihood of sustained low interest rates, particularly in the developed markets, a reduction in the distribution to $0.075 per share more accurately reflects the Fund’s current earnings potential.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these investment objectives by investing in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $213 billion as of August 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Wertpapier


