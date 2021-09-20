iBio to Participate in the Cantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

BRYAN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable, plant-based FastPharming Manufacturing System, today announced that the Company’s Chairman & CEO, Tom Isett, and its CSO, Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The fireside chat will be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.ibioinc.com under "News & Events" in the Investors section.