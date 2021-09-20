checkAd

W. R. Grace Holdings LLC and W. R. Grace & Co. Announce Final Results of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace Holdings LLC (formerly known as Gibraltar Acquisition Holdings LLC) (“Holdings”) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) (“Grace”) today announced the final results of the previously announced offers to eligible holders to exchange (each, an “Exchange Offer” and collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes issued by W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (the “Grace Issuer”) as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Grace Notes”) for (1) up to $1,050,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by Holdings (the “New Secured Notes”) and (2) cash, and related consent solicitations (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and, collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Grace Notes (the “Indenture Amendments”).

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations expired at 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on September 20, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”). As of the Expiration Date, the following principal amounts of each series of Existing Grace Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):

Title of Series/ CUSIP Number of Existing
Grace Notes 		  Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding 		  Existing Grace Notes Tendered at
Expiration Date
             
        Principal Amount   Percentage
5.625% Notes due 2024 / 383909AF5 and U38246AB7   $300,000,000   $299,463,000   99.82%
4.875% Notes due 2027 / 383909AG3 and U38246AC5   $750,000,000   $743,271,000   99.10%

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations were made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated August 3, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement”).

