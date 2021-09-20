checkAd

Vaxcyte Appoints Annie Drapeau and Teri Loxam to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 22:30  |  52   |   |   

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced it has appointed Annie Drapeau and Teri Loxam to its board of directors. In connection with these appointments, longtime board members Patrick Heron and Rob Hopfner have stepped down from the board.

“We are pleased to welcome Annie and Teri, two accomplished leaders with broad experience in the biopharmaceutical and technology industries, to our board of directors,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “As Vaxcyte continues to advance our lead program, VAX-24, a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate, toward clinical proof-of-concept, we will benefit from the additional skills and expertise that Annie and Teri will bring to our board.”

Mr. Pickering added, “I also would like to thank Patrick and Rob of Frazier Healthcare Partners and Pivotal bioVenture Partners, respectively, for their support and service on our board. Both have made significant contributions that extend far beyond co-leading one of our early financings that helped put Vaxcyte on track to where it is today.”

“This is an exciting time for Vaxcyte as the organization continues to scale and advance its vaccine pipeline,” said Ms. Drapeau. “Having spent my career scaling high-growth organizations, such as Moderna and Toast, I am pleased to join the Vaxcyte board and contribute my experience to this transformative vaccine company.”

Ms. Loxam added, “At a time when vaccines have never been more important, I am delighted to join the Vaxcyte board to help the company achieve its mission to deliver the next generation of vaccines for some of the most common and deadly infectious disease worldwide.”

About Ms. Drapeau
Ms. Drapeau is the Chief People Officer at Toast, the end-to-end platform built for restaurants. With over 25 years of human resources, strategy and finance experience, she was previously the Chief People Officer at Moderna, helping to scale the business as it expanded into multiple clinical-stage programs across a range of modalities. Ms. Drapeau also served as an Operating Partner at Bain Capital, helping to drive talent strategies across the private equity portfolio. She also served as Chief People Officer at Iron Mountain, VistaPrint and Digitas, and started her career in finance roles at JP Morgan and PepsiCo. Ms. Drapeau has a B.A. from Bucknell University, where she serves on the Board of Trustees, and an MBA from the Tuck School at Dartmouth College.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vaxcyte Appoints Annie Drapeau and Teri Loxam to Its Board of Directors FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE:  Macarthur could ‘smash the carbon ball out of the park’ with renewable energy penetration at ...
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...