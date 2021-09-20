Vaxcyte Appoints Annie Drapeau and Teri Loxam to Its Board of Directors

“We are pleased to welcome Annie and Teri, two accomplished leaders with broad experience in the biopharmaceutical and technology industries, to our board of directors,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “As Vaxcyte continues to advance our lead program, VAX-24, a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate, toward clinical proof-of-concept, we will benefit from the additional skills and expertise that Annie and Teri will bring to our board.”

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced it has appointed Annie Drapeau and Teri Loxam to its board of directors. In connection with these appointments, longtime board members Patrick Heron and Rob Hopfner have stepped down from the board.

Mr. Pickering added, “I also would like to thank Patrick and Rob of Frazier Healthcare Partners and Pivotal bioVenture Partners, respectively, for their support and service on our board. Both have made significant contributions that extend far beyond co-leading one of our early financings that helped put Vaxcyte on track to where it is today.”

“This is an exciting time for Vaxcyte as the organization continues to scale and advance its vaccine pipeline,” said Ms. Drapeau. “Having spent my career scaling high-growth organizations, such as Moderna and Toast, I am pleased to join the Vaxcyte board and contribute my experience to this transformative vaccine company.”

Ms. Loxam added, “At a time when vaccines have never been more important, I am delighted to join the Vaxcyte board to help the company achieve its mission to deliver the next generation of vaccines for some of the most common and deadly infectious disease worldwide.”

About Ms. Drapeau

Ms. Drapeau is the Chief People Officer at Toast, the end-to-end platform built for restaurants. With over 25 years of human resources, strategy and finance experience, she was previously the Chief People Officer at Moderna, helping to scale the business as it expanded into multiple clinical-stage programs across a range of modalities. Ms. Drapeau also served as an Operating Partner at Bain Capital, helping to drive talent strategies across the private equity portfolio. She also served as Chief People Officer at Iron Mountain, VistaPrint and Digitas, and started her career in finance roles at JP Morgan and PepsiCo. Ms. Drapeau has a B.A. from Bucknell University, where she serves on the Board of Trustees, and an MBA from the Tuck School at Dartmouth College.