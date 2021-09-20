InterDigital to Present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company will be presenting at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Conference on September 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.



The event will be webcast live and an archived replay of the presentation will also be available following the conference. For more information, please visit the Investors section of the company’s website closer to the event.