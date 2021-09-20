First Trust Announces Trading Halt of Shares of QSPT and YSEP on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”) announced today that it has requested Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (the “Exchange”) to temporarily halt the trading of shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (ticker: QSPT) and FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (ticker: YSEP) (together, the “Funds”) from 8:30 a.m. Central time today, Monday, September 20, 2021. The request was the result of the identification of operational issues that would prevent the Funds from creating or redeeming shares on the primary market. The halt will be effective until further notice published by First Trust.

About First Trust

First Trust is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the funds’ investment advisor. First Trust and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First Trust has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $213.5 billion as of August 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. First Trust is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. First Trust and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit www.ftportfolios.com.

About Cboe Vest:

Cboe Vest is the creator of Target Outcome Investments, which strive to buffer losses, amplify gains or provide consistent income to a diverse spectrum of investors. Today, Cboe Vest’s Target Outcome Strategies are available in mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unit investment trusts (UITs), collective investment trusts (CITs), and customizable managed accounts / sub-advisory services. For more information about Cboe Vest and the evolution of Target Outcome Investments, visit www.cboevest.com or contact Linda Werner at lwerner@cboevest.com or 703-864-5483.

