O2Gold Intercepts 20 g/t Au at the Main Aurora Vein, Which Has a Projected Extension of at Least 700 Meters, at Only 97 Meters of Depth

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“ O2Gold ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill hole at the Aurora Tunnel in Colombia, where the Company has exploitation and production permits.

Hole AUR-21-001 targeted down-dip extensions of high-grade gold-silver mineralization indicated by rock chip sampling and prior artisanal production at the Aurora Tunnel.

A mineralized interval was encountered (reported as downhole intervals) with the following results: 1.6 m @ 9.19 g/t Au and 1.89 g/t Ag from 97.4 m, including 0.7 m @ 20.11 g/t Au and 3.30 g/t Ag @ 97.4 m.

AUR-21-001 was the first hole drilled in the Company’s planned 8,000 m drilling campaign. Three additional holes have been completed, the cores of which are currently being assayed and are expected in 10 days.



Results

The drilling campaign on the Aurora project area is being carried out by two rigs and aims to define the mineralized body formerly explored by artisanal miners. Hole AUR-21-001 is the first to intercept the main mineralized vein. Figure 1 shows a cross section of the hole as well as the expected projection of the vein identified by spontaneous potential testing. Sampling intervals and the main values obtained are also noted.

Figure 1: Section C with AUR-21-001 sampling and results, as well as the trajectory of the completed AUR-21-003 hole

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf97d5f1-99fe-4809 ...

AUR-21-001 crossed a sequence of intrusive igneous rock similar to a quartz diorite, with mylonite metric levels where a chloritic alteration predominates, and strong silicification is superimposed. Figure 2 shows the intercepted mineralized vein.

Figure 2: Drill cores of AUR-21-001 where it intercepted the main Aurora vein, showing 0.7m @ 20.11 g/t Au and 3.30 g/t Ag from 97.4 m.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/396d77e0-e476-4dfa ...

The hole finished a final depth of 220 meters and cut the entire anomalous sequence identified in the spontaneous potential mapping previously announced by the Company in a press release dated August 31, 2021. The intersection between 8.70 – 11.70 m is an additional highlight for the Company, as it indicated an interval of 3 m @ 12.30 g/t Ag. Though a highly-weathered and low-recovery interval, it showed fragments of quartz veins, precisely in the interval that the spontaneous potential indicated as anomalous. Scheduled drill holes from the ongoing, 8,000 m drill campaign will aim to better intercept and recover intervals to identify the true potential of this anomaly.