checkAd

O2Gold Intercepts 20 g/t Au at the Main Aurora Vein, Which Has a Projected Extension of at Least 700 Meters, at Only 97 Meters of Depth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 22:37  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill hole at the Aurora Tunnel in Colombia, where the Company has exploitation and production permits.

Key Highlights

  • Hole AUR-21-001 targeted down-dip extensions of high-grade gold-silver mineralization indicated by rock chip sampling and prior artisanal production at the Aurora Tunnel.
  • A mineralized interval was encountered (reported as downhole intervals) with the following results: 1.6 m @ 9.19 g/t Au and 1.89 g/t Ag from 97.4 m, including 0.7 m @ 20.11 g/t Au and 3.30 g/t Ag @ 97.4 m.
  • AUR-21-001 was the first hole drilled in the Company’s planned 8,000 m drilling campaign. Three additional holes have been completed, the cores of which are currently being assayed and are expected in 10 days.

Results

The drilling campaign on the Aurora project area is being carried out by two rigs and aims to define the mineralized body formerly explored by artisanal miners. Hole AUR-21-001 is the first to intercept the main mineralized vein. Figure 1 shows a cross section of the hole as well as the expected projection of the vein identified by spontaneous potential testing. Sampling intervals and the main values obtained are also noted.

Figure 1: Section C with AUR-21-001 sampling and results, as well as the trajectory of the completed AUR-21-003 hole
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf97d5f1-99fe-4809 ...

AUR-21-001 crossed a sequence of intrusive igneous rock similar to a quartz diorite, with mylonite metric levels where a chloritic alteration predominates, and strong silicification is superimposed. Figure 2 shows the intercepted mineralized vein.

Figure 2: Drill cores of AUR-21-001 where it intercepted the main Aurora vein, showing 0.7m @ 20.11 g/t Au and 3.30 g/t Ag from 97.4 m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/396d77e0-e476-4dfa ...

The hole finished a final depth of 220 meters and cut the entire anomalous sequence identified in the spontaneous potential mapping previously announced by the Company in a press release dated August 31, 2021. The intersection between 8.70 – 11.70 m is an additional highlight for the Company, as it indicated an interval of 3 m @ 12.30 g/t Ag. Though a highly-weathered and low-recovery interval, it showed fragments of quartz veins, precisely in the interval that the spontaneous potential indicated as anomalous. Scheduled drill holes from the ongoing, 8,000 m drill campaign will aim to better intercept and recover intervals to identify the true potential of this anomaly.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

O2Gold Intercepts 20 g/t Au at the Main Aurora Vein, Which Has a Projected Extension of at Least 700 Meters, at Only 97 Meters of Depth TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill hole at the Aurora Tunnel in Colombia, where the Company has exploitation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE:  Macarthur could ‘smash the carbon ball out of the park’ with renewable energy penetration at ...
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...