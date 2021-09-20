GoodRx to Host Educational Webinar

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s digital resource for healthcare, today announced it will host GoodRx 101, a virtual educational webinar for analysts and investors, on Thursday, September 30, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time (2:30 p.m. Eastern Time). At that time, GoodRx management will present an overview of the business.

No new financial information will be discussed during the educational webinar.